August 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

It’s much more refreshing and drier Thursday. Expect some sun peeking through the clouds throughout the day. Enjoy the low humidity too.

Wednesday’s soggy weather is behind us, and now we can enjoy a much less humid day.

Thursday’s highs are back in the 70s, but the dew point temperatures are much lower. The day stays rain-free too.

Friday the humidity and rain threat comes back.

A new cold front brings the chance of rain showers and some thunderstorms to the Southern Tier Friday midday.

For the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday is looking to be the wettest out of the three days.

Saturday looks nice and dry with highs in the 60s.

But, some widespread rain looks likely for the Southern Tier Sunday. Some of those showers may carry over into Labor Day on Monday as well.

Thursday: Breezy and a bit cooler and turning less humid too with some sun expected. Highs near 74.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday: Chance of some afternoon showers. Feeling more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Cooler. A blend of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain showers likely. Highs around 70.

Monday (Labor Day): A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of some rain showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds. Highs around 70.

Wednesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.