August 19, 2019 Weather Preview

A few scattered showers/storms will be possible Monday morning, but overall there should be less shower/storm activity around today compared to this past weekend thankfully!

There will be a few spotty storms popping up this afternoon and early evening but the severe threat will be low for the immediate Binghamton area. Strong storms farther east, in the Catskills, are possible. In this area, gusty wind and heavy downpours will be possible with any storm that develops. Highs under some sun will be in the low to mid 80s.

It will stay warm Tuesday and mainly dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s again under more sun.

A powerful cold front will then dive into the Northeast with some more numerous storms expected to develop Wednesday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe and will need to be watched. Highs will once again be in the 80s and it will quite muggy too.

A much more refreshing air mass will begin to invade the area Thursday and really settle in Thursday night into Friday. Highs Thursday and Friday will cool into the 70s with lower humidity levels blowing in on a gusty west-northwest wind to boot. Yes, a feel of fall will be felt to round out the week before the air begins to moderate over the weekend.

Monday: A few scattered showers and storms still possible, but much of the day should be dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s and still muggy. Wind: SW->W 6-12 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and turning a bit more comfy with lows in the low 60s. Wind: Nearly calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High near 85. Wind: Light and Variable.

Wednesday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers and storms probable. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler and turning less humid too with a lingering shower or two possible, but overall mainly dry. Highs near 75.

Friday: There will be a refreshing fall feel in the air under some sun with a cool breeze. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Looks great! Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: A bit warmer and very nice under lots of sun! Highs near 80.