(Tuesday, April 26, 2022) Enjoy another very warm, almost summer-like day before we return to the chilly weather the rest of the week.

A few showers and or patchy drizzle is expected to linger to start Tuesday, but we should turn drier by the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures don’t rise much Tuesday with highs only in the mid 50s with a cool breeze.

Even chillier air blows into the Southern Tier Tuesday night into Wednesday as another reinforcing cold front swings through with rain showers changing to snow showers/flurries overnight.

Behind this front we are chilly for Wednesday with scattered snow showers, especially during the morning, that may mix with a little rain and graupel at times across the lower terrain. Thankfully, little to no snow accumulation is expected Wednesday.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday, but a lot more so to end the week.

Unfortunately, there is likely going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind with us Wednesday through Friday adding a chill to the air. Highs Wednesday are likely going to be stuck in the low to mid-40s, but we should moderate slowly thereafter to round out the week and the month of April.

Tuesday: Morning rain showers, afternoon clouds. Cooler and breezy. Highs mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. No accumulation expected. Chilly and windy. High low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, but still cool. High mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. High mid 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds. Showers later in the day possible. High mid 60s.