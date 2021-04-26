April 26 weather forecast: Chilly and breezy but looking up

(Monday, April 26, 2021) Even though it’ll be a chilly and breezy Monday, we’ll enjoy a nice sunny afternoon.

Temperatures rise the next few days, but so do the chances of rain.

High pressure will keep our Monday dry and sunny, but it’s cool and breezy with highs only topping off around 50.

A warm front will make its way towards the Southern Tier beginning Tuesday morning.

We may be a few brief rain showers and possible wintry mix for the higher elevations before the sun comes up Tuesday morning.

There is a very good chance of making at run at 70 or higher Tuesday as the warm front lifts north of the Southern Tier.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but mainly dry.

The warm front is expected to keep the Southern Tier in the 70s Wednesday as well.

Our chances for rain showers start to rise Wednesday and through the end of the week as an area of low pressure rides along that warm front and moves into the Northeast.

Thursday appears to be our rainiest day.

It’s still mild with highs in the 60s.

The system will move out the area Friday and cooler weather will settle back in for the weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Few brief showers possible towards sunrise. Not as windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: Light south.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs mid to upper 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm. Highs upper 70s!

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers. Warm, high upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Cooler. High near 60.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.