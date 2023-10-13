TODAY:

Fog will be possible for the morning, but after it lifts, sunshine will be with us for the rest of the morning and afternoon. Clouds will start to increase as we get into the evening though, as we anticipate a low pressure system approaching on Saturday. Highs today will reach into the lower sixties.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the overnight. Showers will start to move in late today into early tomorrow and will continue throughout the night. It will be warmer tonight with lows in the low to mid forties.

WEEKEND:

Rain will be mostly likely in the morning then become more scattered in the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with a northerly wind up to 10 mph. It will be much cooler behind the front with highs only in the lower fifties. Showers will continue into Sunday to end the weekend. It will be warmer with highs in the mid fifties with continued breezy conditions.

WORK WEEK:

Showers linger for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures start to rise. Monday will have a high in the mid fifties and Tuesday in the upper fifties. After that, we start to dry out on Wednesday for midweek. We warm up to near sixty for Wednesday along with broken clouds. Then skies decrease to a mix of clouds and sun for Thursday. Highs will be back to seasonable in the low to mid sixties.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61