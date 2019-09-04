Weather forecast Wednesday September 4, 2019

(Wednesday, September 4th 2019) We’re watching for rain to return Wednesday with some thunder as well. The rest of the week turns cooler and much drier.

Story:

A new cold front delivers a few more showers/storms Wednesday in the mid-afternoon. It won’t be a rainy day by any means, but expect the best chance for rain to happen in the afternoon.

The last half of the week into the weekend looks to be cooler than average but at least mainly dry under some sun!

The dangerous, major/catastrophic hurricane Dorian will continue to inch closer to the east coast of Florida Wednesday with some wind, storm surge and flooding expected.

It still appears that the worst of the conditions from Dorian are expected to spare the east coast of Florida. It’s going to be close though.

Wednesday: Breezy with a few showers/storm possible. Highs in the low 70s.



Wednesday Night: Clear and cool. Low 50.

Thursday: Sun and clouds but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun and a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.