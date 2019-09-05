Weather Forecast September 5, 2019

We’re definitely getting a good taste of fall this week. Expect a few days of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

The last half of the week into the weekend looks to be cooler than average but at least mainly dry under some sun!

The mornings are going to feel cool with temperatures dipping into the 40s and lower 50s! You might want to find the sweaters and sweatshirts for those morning hours.

During the day Thursday and Friday we are rain free with a blend of sun and clouds. Highs temperatures will reach around 70 both days.

The weekend stays quiet too. There are just small opportunities for some rain showers mainly Friday night and again Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The dangerous, major/catastrophic hurricane Dorian will continue to ride up the east coast to the Carolina’s Thursday. Wind, storm surge and flooding expected along the South and North Carolina coastlines and possibly making landfall near the Outterbanks Thursday night.

Thursday: Sun and clouds but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Clear and cool. Low 50.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun and a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer with a chance of some rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.