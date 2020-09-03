Weather Forecast: September 3rd, 2020

Enjoy the warmth Thursday before things cool down and turn more refreshing this upcoming holiday weekend.

Despite the fact a cold front came through Wednesday, we should actually be a little warmer Thursday. But, it shouldn’t feel as humid. We’ll keep our weather fairly dry and pleasant Thursday with highs around 80.

Another fairly weak cold front swings by Thursday night into Friday morning with little fanfare. We’ll have a few passing showers while many of you are sleeping. The biggest things you’ll notice Friday are the drop in temperatures and lower dew point temperatures.

High pressure will dominate the area beginning Friday through the weekend. We could deal with some lake effect cloud cover since the new air this weekend is on the cooler side. Temperatures hover within a few degrees of 70 Friday and Saturday. We should warm up a little bit more Sunday.

We’ll watch for a chance of showers and storms for Labor Day Monday with our next cold front. The whole day doesn’t look like a wash though.

Thursday: Morning fog. A mix of sun and clouds. Warm, but not too humid. Highs around 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Passing showers and a few thunderstorms. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: S 5-10 and becoming calm.

Friday: A few morning showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms possible. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.Wednesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. High mid 70s.