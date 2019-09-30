Weather forecast, September 30, 2019

(Monday September 30th 2019) We’re going to ride a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week.

Temperatures Monday are seasonable but we have more (temporary) summer-like warmth ahead.

Most of our Monday is dry and cloudy.

A warm front will push north of the Southern Tier in the afternoon and evening, likely triggering a few showers.



As we’re in a warm sector on Tuesday, the mugginess and warmth returns. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 with scattered showers and storms.



A cold front will drop north to bring cooler (still rainy) weather for the second half of the week.

Monday: A few scattered showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Low 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer and muggier with a few scattered showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Much cooler. Breezy with showers. High near 65.



Friday: Morning showers possible, chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 60.