Weather forecast, September 30, 2019

(Monday September 30th 2019) We’re going to ride a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week.
Temperatures Monday are seasonable but we have more (temporary) summer-like warmth ahead.
Most of our Monday is dry and cloudy.
A warm front will push north of the Southern Tier in the afternoon and evening, likely triggering a few showers.
As we’re in a warm sector on Tuesday, the mugginess and warmth returns. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 with scattered showers and storms.
A cold front will drop north to bring cooler (still rainy) weather for the second half of the week.
Monday: A few scattered showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Low 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Warmer and muggier with a few scattered showers and storms possible. High near 80.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday:
Much
cooler. Breezy with showers. High near 65.
Friday: Morning showers possible, chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 60.