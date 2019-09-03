Weather forecast September 3, 2019

After some patchy morning fog, it turns drier and warmer Tuesday. Tuesday will be the warmest day out of the next week.

High pressure will bring us a pleasant Tuesday before a cold front delivers a few more showers/storm Wednesday.

The last half of the week into the weekend looks to be cooler than average but at least mainly dry under some sun!

The dangerous, major/catastrophic hurricane Dorian will be inching closer to the east coast of Florida today and tonight with some wind, storm surge and flooding expected, but it still appears that the worst of the conditions from Dorian are expected to spare the east coast of Florida.

It’s going to be close though.

Tuesday: A blend of sun and clouds after some early fog. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low near 60.

Wednesday: Breezy with a few showers/storm possible. Highs in the low 70s.



Thursday: Sun and clouds but cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Some sun and a bit milder after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Saturday: A blend of clouds and sun and a shower or two possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Intervals of sun, breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.