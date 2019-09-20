Weather forecast September 20, 2019

(Friday, September 20th 2019) Hope you’re not sick of this weather yet. We’re getting warmer! Summer is going out with a bang this weekend.

The strong, large area of high pressure to our south and east continues to keep our weather dry and sunny.

This weather pattern isn’t going to break anytime soon either.

We’ll notice the high temperatures going up more Friday and more so this weekend. It’s going to feel quite summer with highs in the 80s!

You can expect lots of sun and comfortably mild/warm days and cool/chilly nights.

Watch some patchy valley fog late to start each day through at least Friday/Saturday!

Sunday is the last full day of summer and it will feel every little bit of it.

Autumn officially begins Monday at 3:50am. That’s also when we’ll have our next chance of rain. Temperatures back off next week into the 60s too.

Friday: Spoiling by Mother Nature continues! Highs mid to upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and cool/chilly with areas of fog developing. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Unseasonably warm and remaining great under some more sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Summery with sun to clouds and maybe a shower/storm late in the day. Highs around 80.

Monday: Scattered showers and a few storms are possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s.