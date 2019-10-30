Weather forecast October 30, 2019

(Wednesday, October 30th 2019) We’ll see more clouds than sun Wednesday, but temperatures will run a bit above normal.

We’re still watching for rain for Halloween. Cooler, windy weather moves in by the weekend.

While there will be more clouds around Wednesday, it appears that the weather will stay mainly dry.

There is a weak cold front coming through. So, high temperatures will be a touch cooler, but more normal in the upper 50s.

Right now Halloween is looking quite mild, but it will be rather wet too. It’s looking more and more likely we will see some showers and possibly a soaking rain later Thursday afternoon into the evening for the trick-or-treaters.

Our weather switches from mild and rainy to chilly, breezy, and dry for the end of the weekend and weekend.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a spotty shower possible. Highs near 55.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday (Halloween): Chance of some rain for the ghosts, goblins, but it should be mild. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Windy and much cooler with some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Brisk and chilly with a shower/flurry possible. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Brisk and chilly with a rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun. Highs near 45.