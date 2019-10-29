Weather forecast October 29, 2019

(Tuesday, October 29th 2019) The weather is relatively nice by late-October standards Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll see more clouds than sun, but temperatures will run a bit above normal.

We’re still watching for rain for Halloween.

While there will be more clouds around Tuesday and Wednesday, it appears that the weather will stay mainly dry and highs will be still pretty mild near 60!

Right now Halloween is looking quite mild, but it could very well be wet too as our longer range guidance is suggesting we will see some showers and possibly a soaking rain later Thursday afternoon into the evening for the trick-or-treaters.

Hopefully this changes over the next few days!

Tuesday: More clouds than sun. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with a spotty shower possible. Highs near 55.

Thursday (Halloween): Chance of some rain for the ghosts, goblins, but it should be mild. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Windy and much cooler with some showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Brisk and chilly with a shower/flurry possible. Highs mid 40s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Brisk and chilly with a rain/snow shower possible. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.