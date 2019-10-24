Weather forecast October 24, 2019

(Thursday, October 24th 2019) Thursday, more sunshine!

A weak front will bring more clouds and a couple showers going into the end of the work and school week.

The weather is dry Thursday with some sun too! Warmer, mid 60s will be felt for high temperatures.

We’ll watch for our next front to bring some rain showers back to the Southern Tier by Friday.



It looks drier to start the weekend. If you want to make outdoor plans for the weekend, I’d make them for Saturday. Widespread rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday.



Thursday: Some sun and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.



Thursday Night: Few clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: A few showers possible and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.



Wednesday: Rain possible. Highs near 55.