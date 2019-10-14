Weather forecast, October 14

(Monday, October 14th 2019) After an awesome Sunday, Monday will start nice, but turn cloudier as the day progresses. Will there be any rain? Details below…

A weak cold front will slide through Monday afternoon with more clouds developing and possibly a shower or two. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60, but cooling during the afternoon.

A new area of high pressure will slide in and provide a pleasant mid October day Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A powerful cold front will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening with some rain, heavy at times and possibly even a t-storm. Highs Wednesday will be near 60 before turning much colder behind the front for Thursday and Friday. Highs to round out the week will only be in the 40s to around 50 with some showers Thursday and slowly drying out Friday.

Monday (Columbus Day): Sun to clouds with a shower possible mainly north this afternoon. Seasonably cool with highs near 60. Wind: SW-W 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Variable clouds and cool. Low within a few degrees of 40. Wind: WSW 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds…High in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: SW-SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Windy with rain developing during the midday/afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Thursday: Windy and raw with some showers. High near 50.

Friday: Still brisk and chilly with a few lake effect showers possible to start the day.. High in the low 50s..

Saturday: Much nicer under some sun, breezy and milder conditions. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Breezy and unseasonably mild with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower. High near 65.