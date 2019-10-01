Weather forecast, October 10 2019

(Tuesday October 1st 2019) It’s certainly not going to feel like October today. Many of us in the Southern Tier are going to be well in the 70s and feeling quite muggy. Don’t get used it! We really cool down in a few days.

A warm front moved north of the Southern Tier Monday evening. That is bringing summer back to Binghamton for a day or so.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 with scattered showers and storms. It is going to feel quite muggy too.



A cold front will slowly drop north. The question is does it get as far south as Binghamton? There’s a very good chance the Southern Tier stays in the 60s, and 20 miles north could be in the 50s Wednesday.

A second cold front Thursday will bring a cold rain to the area and much cooler weather for the second half of the week.

Tuesday: Warmer and muggier with a few scattered showers and storms possible. High near 80.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Warm, but turns cooler later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Much cooler. Breezy with showers. High near 65.



Friday: Morning showers possible, chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 60.

Monday: A few scattered showers are possible. Highs near 60.