Weather forecast June 26

(Friday, June 26th, 2020) It’s fairly quiet Friday before things turn unsettled and muggy for the weekend. Some much needed rainfall is on the way.

High pressure returns briefly to give us a pretty nice and somewhat warmer day Friday.

Temperatures are back in the lower 80s.

There’s a chance of a few stray showers, mainly for the Poconos and Catskills in the afternoon.

Our chances of rain go up for the weekend.

This weekend is looking a bit unsettled, especially for Saturday. A new system races in from the west. Showers will begin as early as daybreak Saturday.

Expect rain showers with some embedded thunder off and on throughout the day. Things stall near the Pennsylvania border, so will keep the shower threat in the forecast Sunday as well.

But, out of the two weekend days, Sunday should feature more rain-free time.

The warmer temperatures build back in next week as highs soar back into the mid 80s.

Friday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Some showers develop towards dawn. Lows around 60. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms begin in the morning and linger off and on throughout the day. Muggy. Highs lower 80s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Highs lower 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Some sun with a few showers/storms. High in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Some sun with a few showers/storms. High in the mid 80s.