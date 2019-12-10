Weather forecast December 9, 2019

(Tuesday, December 10th 2019) A cold front will turn us colder and drier Tuesday afternoon. The chillier air settles in for a few days this week.

It will be breezy and milder through the first part of Tuesday. We’ll start the day in the 40s.

A cold front is slated to move through during the midday hours Tuesday which will knock the temperatures down from the 40s to the 30s. It’ll be quite blustery too. Rain could end as a little snow too later in the afternoon.

A bit of lake snow is possible at times Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday night off Lake Erie, but it should not add up to much. The biggest thing we will feel is the cold with highs near 30 Wednesday and only near 25 Thursday despite some sun too.

Tuesday: Brisk and turning colder after the mild start with a bit of rain possibly ending as a little snow during the afternoon. The morning high will be in the mid to upper 40s but dropping into the 30s during the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A few snow showers from time to time. Much colder. Lows in the 20s. Wind: WNW 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Blustery with some lake effect snow showers/flurries off Lake Erie, especially during the afternoon. A minor accumulation will be possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Thursday: Cold with a few morning snow showers/flurries. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Friday: Some sun and milder. Highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Milder with some rain. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with some rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 30s.