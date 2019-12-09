Weather forecast December 9, 2019: cold front moves in Thursday

(Monday, December 9th 2019) A moist southerly flow will help us warm into the 40s but also introduce some rain at times to the region today, tonight into Tuesday.

A cold front will turn us colder and drier Tuesday afternoon.

It will be breezy and milder through the first part of Tuesday with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50 late tonight into early Tuesday but there will be some rain at times too.

A cold front is slated to move through during the midday hours Tuesday which will turn us blustery and colder during the afternoon.

The early high Tuesday will be between 45 and 50 but falling into the 30s during the second half of the day.

Rain could end as a little snow too later in the afternoon.

A bit of lake snow is possible at times Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday night off Lake Erie, but it should not add up to much.

The biggest thing we will feel is the cold with highs near 30 Wednesday and only near 25 Thursday despite some sun too.

Monday: Breezy and milder with occasional rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday Night: Occasional rain showers, breezy and mild with lows near 40 and temps will rise into the mid to perhaps upper 40s towards morning.

Tuesday: Brisk and turning colder after the mild start with a bit of rain possibly ending as a little snow during the afternoon. The morning high will be in the mid to upper 40s but dropping into the 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday: Blustery with some lake effect snow showers/flurries off Lake Erie, especially during the afternoon. A minor accumulation will be possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Thursday: Cold with a few morning snow showers/flurries. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Friday: Some sun and milder. Highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday: Milder with some rain. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with some rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.