Weather forecast, April 29; rain expected with chance of thunderstorms

(Wednesday, April 29th 2020) Expect a few passing showers Wednesday. Chances of rain ramps up Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday with possible thunderstorms.

Wednesday starts dry with highs near 60. Expect some showers to develop later in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching warm front.

Another slow moving storm will bring some soaking rain to the Southern Tier Wednesday night all the way through Friday.

The good news is the temperatures won’t be too bad. We’ll keep the temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 through the end of the week.

Since it’s been pretty soggy lately and the rain Thursday could be heavy at times, we will have to pay close attention to streams, creeks, and the river basins for potential flooding.

Up to 2” of rainfall is possible for the Binghamton area Thursday into Friday.

High pressure builds in this weekend and dry things out.

Wednesday: Starts dry. Then showers increase later in the day. Wind picks up too. Highs mid 50s. Wind: SE 15-25 mph Gusts up to 30mph or more.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy. Low mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times and windy. Highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High mid 60s.

Monday: Slight risk of a shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Dry with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.