Weather February 14; Coldest day of the winter

(Friday, February 14th 2020) Happy Valentine’s Day! Canada sends its love by giving the Southern Tier some very cold Canadian air.

But it’s only around for a day. This weekend the temperatures moderate.

A fairly strong arctic cold front is bringing the Southern Tier its coldest air of the season Friday and the start of the weekend.

High temperatures will struggle to get too much into the teens Friday afternoon. Got date plans? Bundle up!

After a very cold Saturday morning, temperatures climb back into the 20s Saturday afternoon. We’ll even have some sunshine.

We’re even warmer Sunday with highs in the 30s.

A weak cold front could bring a few showers to the Southern Tier later in the day Sunday.

We turn colder Monday behind that front. Our next chance at any real snow or rain won’t come until late Monday night into Tuesday.

Friday (Valentine’s Day): Very cold with some light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

Friday Night: A few snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Very cold. Lows around 10.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday: A little rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow shower possible towards sunset. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with some snow changing to rain. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Chance of some morning snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Slight chance of a few passing snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.