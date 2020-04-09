Weather, April 9th; rainy day today

BINGHAMTON, NY – (Thursday, April 9th 2020) A strong cold front brings a line of rain, some snow, gusty winds, and much colder weather back to the Southern Tier to close out the week.

A fairly strong cold front moves across the area midday Thursday.

Ahead of the front it’s rainy and windy. Not far behind the front the air is cold enough for snow. Expect the rain to mix with some wet snow as the front passes between 10am-2pm.

There may even be a slushy coating for the higher terrain by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s and the wind speed picks up.

Gusts over 30-40 mph from the west could cause issues with down tree limbs and power outages.

A blustery northwest flow around Thursday’s storm is going to keep bursts of lake effect snow in the forecast Friday.

A coating to a few inches of snow is definitely possible by Friday evening. It’s also going to be much cooler and still windy.

At least the weekend and Easter Sunday look pretty good so far! We’ll have increasing sun Saturday. Sunday morning starts out sunny with clouds increasing later in the day.

Next week looks to start off mild, but unsettled.

Thursday: Windy with rain to start giving way to a few rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s early.

Thursday Night: In and out of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Blustery & cold with some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Chance of a morning snow shower, otherwise some sun should develop. Highs near 45.

Sunday (Easter Sunday): Sunshine giving way to clouds. Rain after sunset. Highs 45 to 50.

Monday: Windy with some rain showers. Highs between 45 & 50.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the lower 40s.