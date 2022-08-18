BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We think it is still a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby if you are out and about today, but the shower activity should be less numerous compared to the last couple of days. Temperatures are pretty comfy today too, but more warmth and humidity is on the way.

The weak upper level and surface low in and around the Northeast the last few days will finally start to move away from the region later today into tonight. What does this mean for us here in the Southern Tier and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament this weekend??

Well, we still will likely have to dodge a few scattered showers and possibly a storm or two today, but there should be a good amount of dry time too. Highs today warm into the mid-70s to near 80.

Come tonight into Friday high pressure slides in allowing the sky to clear some and providing us with more sun and warmth to end the week! Temperatures are warming back into the low 80s to end the week after starting in the 50s Friday morning with patchy fog.

High pressure stays close by to start the weekend but should start to drift east of the area Saturday into Sunday. This likely leads to an increase in humidity and temperatures heading into the weekend and slowly but surely the chances for a few showers and storms will go up. So, we think it’s mainly if not totally dry Saturday, but the odds of a few scattered storms probably go up later in the day Sunday.

That said, the weather overall looks pretty good for The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open golf tournament that kicks off Friday! We are hoping any storms Sunday hold off till near sunset, but they may sneak in a bit sooner than that. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs over the weekend warm well into the 80s across our area with more humidity too.

Today: A few scattered showers and a storm or two is possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Comfortable again with an evening shower or two possible, otherwise it should be a mainly quiet overnight as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to maybe mid-80s.

Saturday: Very warm and more humid with sun and clouds and just a small chance of a shower/storm later in the day. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: It’s muggy with a slightly better chance of a few scattered storms returning later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Warm and muggy with scattered showers/storms probable. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Looks like there could be a few more showers and storms around with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: A few scattered showers and storms will still be possible, but again there’s a good amount of dry time too with highs within a few degrees of 80.