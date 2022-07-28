BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Warm and muggy weather has returned to the Southern Tier along with the threat of rain showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

A weakening cold front is expected to slide through the area Thursday with a few scattered showers/storms. A few of the storms in the early afternoon could be strong to severe between 1pm-5pm. After 3 or 4 pm Thursday we expect it to be mainly, if not totally dry in the Binghamton area. The greatest risk for severe storms are farther to the east like the Catskills and Hudson Valley into Thursday evening.

We expect a warm, muggy, and breezy Thursday with breaks of sun and highs well into the 80s.

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

Then drier, cooler, and less humid air briefly returns Saturday before the summer-time heat builds again as we flip the calendar over to August.

Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms between 1-5pm. Some storms could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Mix of sun and clouds when there’s no rain. Feeling muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SW 8-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Lingering rain and storms possible. Mild and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of a few showers mainly the first half of the day. An embedded thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Some morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Some morning fog. Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chance of a late-day shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.