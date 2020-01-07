Tuesday January 7th, 2020 weather forecast: Milder today with cold air moving in

(Tuesday January 7th 2020) It’s a little warmer Tuesday before another chance of snow followed by colder air returns mid-week.

Tuesday starts quiet, but we’re watching two weak systems. The one coming up from the Tennessee Valley and another that moves over the Great Lakes.

The two together will bring a quick coating of snow to the Southern Tier Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

High pressure builds in Thursday and keeps things quiet.



A warm up and more rain is expected for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. We have to watch for the threat of maybe an icy mix Saturday. Stay tuned for more information as we analyze new data this week.

Tuesday: Mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Slight chance of evening snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Some snow showers. A coating up to 2” possible by dawn. Lows in the mid 20s.

Wednesday: Brisk and seasonably cold with some snow showers. Highs near 30.

Thursday: Some sun. Highs in the mid 20s.



Friday: Turning warmer with rain, some sleet possible in the morning. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Some rain and possibly a wintry mix are expected. Highs close to 46.

Sunday: Chance rain changing to snow by the end of the day. High mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 20s.