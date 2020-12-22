Tuesday, December 22 Weather Forecast: possible snow showers, rain on the way

(Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020) Scattered snow showers, possibly mixed with rain Tuesday. Quiet weather is expected midweek before a complex storm impacts the Southern Tier Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Story:

Snow showers mixing with rain at time Tuesday will be more decorative than impactful. There could be some slick spots in the morning before temperatures warm above freezing. Any accumulation should be under an inch. It’ll be a bit blustery with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

It’s quiet midweek, but then it turns active Christmas Eve and into at least the start of Christmas. A strong cold front with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will bring mild temperatures and rain, heavy at times Thursday afternoon.

As the cold front passes through Thursday evening/night, temperatures will drop from near 50 to near 30. This could cause surfaces to ice over. It will cause a changeover from rain to snow, which could be heavy at times too.

There is still some uncertainty with timing of this cold front. Timing will dictate how much rain and snow we see for the end of the week. Right now, flooding and icing on the roads are the biggest concerns Thursday through Friday morning.

Regardless of how much rain/snow we see, it will turn much colder and blustery for Christmas Day into the weekend with highs dropping back into the 20s Christmas into at least Saturday.

Tuesday: Brisk with scattered snow showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind Chills 20° to 30°.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows will be near 20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain changing to snow in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, but drop into the 30s during the afternoon or evening.

Friday: A bit of snow possible to start the day otherwise it will be blustery with a few snow showers around for the afternoon. Highs near 25.

Saturday: Brisk and cold with some occasional lake snow showers/flurries. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and not as cold with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.