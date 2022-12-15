BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A travel advisory has been issued for Broome County, effective immediately.

A travel advisory does not restrict travel, but motorists are advised to use extreme caution as hazardous driving conditions may exist.

According to the county, there have been some changes to BC Transit service; riders should visit ridebctransit.com for impacted routes.

Due to the advisory, all Broome County Parks will be closed until further notice and the Broome County Public Library will close at 1 p.m.