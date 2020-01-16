Thursday, January 16 2020 weather forecast: Wind advisory in effect for today

(Thursday January 16th 2020) Today will be a windy, changeable day with temperatures falling out of the 30s and into the 20s during the afternoon with any rain snow mix early in the day giving way to just snow quickly during the morning.

Snow accumulations will be light today too.

The gusty winds of change will blow winter back into the Southern Tier today with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph at times.

For this reason there’s a Wind Advisory in effect for the region much of today into early tonight.

Friday is very cold, but still quiet with some nice sunshine as cold high pressure builds in from the north.

Snow will develop during the midday hours Saturday and eventually likely change to a wintry mix, possibly rain by late Saturday afternoon/early Saturday night the way it looks now.

Some accumulating snow is very likely, but exactly when the snow turns to a wintry mix/rain will dictate the amounts of snow and ice we see.

Right now we think at least 2 or 3 inches of snow will fall for many, but if the changeover happens quicker then there will be less and vice versa if the change happens later.

Expect more wind, colder air and snow showers to be around for the end of the weekend, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Thursday: Blustery and turning colder with rain/snow to snow showers with a coating to 2 inches for most. Early high in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Lake snow showers slowly fizzle late. Another coating to an inch or two is possible. Low near 10.

Friday: A bit brisk and very cold with early morning flurries giving way to sun possible. Highs between 15 to 20.

Saturday: Windy with snow/icy mix developing during the midday and afternoon. Highs within a few degrees of 30.

Sunday: Blustery and colder with some snow showers around. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. High 20 to 25.

Tuesday: Extremely cold with some light snow showers. Highs in the single digits to near 10.

Wednesday: Clouds and sun and not quite as cold with a flurry or two. Highs in the teens to low 20s.