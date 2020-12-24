Thursday, December 24 Weather Forecast: strong cold front will cause some icy roads Christmas morning

(Thursday, December 24th, 2020) Mild, windy with heavy rain developing Christmas Eve. A strong cold front will push through early Christmas Day causing some icy roads. Temperatures stay chilly through the weekend.

Story:

A strong cold front with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will bring mild temperatures and rain, heavy at times.

The passage of the cold front is trending later, closer to sunrise Friday (Christmas Day). What this means for the Southern Tier is rain showers Thursday morning and heavier rain for Thursday evening and overnight. It also means that most of the precipitation that falls is plain rain.

The majority of the Southern Tier could see about 1-2.5 inches of rain before this storm moves away Friday morning.

Our biggest concern is flooding. All the snow on the ground is about 2-4 inches worth of water. This has prompted Flood Watches which go into effect Thursday afternoon.

It looks like we don’t see much snow at this point Friday morning, but still do be careful of icy surface Friday morning. It will turn much colder and blustery for Christmas Day into the weekend with highs dropping back into the 20s Christmas into at least Saturday with a few snow showers.

Sunshine returns but it’s still chilly Sunday.

A new storm system will bring a mix of rain and snow for Monday.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times during evening. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. Heavy rain continues overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain, heavy at times with a gusty wind. Temperatures are in the 50s and 40s but drop quickly into the 30s by daybreak. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

Friday (Christmas Day): Some flash freezing is possible early Friday morning. A bit of snow possible to start the day otherwise it will be blustery with a few snow showers around for the afternoon. Highs near 35.

Saturday: Brisk and cold with some occasional lake snow showers/flurries. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and not as cold with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Chance snow showers. Highs near 25.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.