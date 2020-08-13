Thursday August 13 weather forecast: dry and quiet

(Thursday, August 13th 2020) Our weather stays pretty quiet, dry, warm, and comfortable for the rest of the week.

High pressure is going to keep our weather rain-free Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures consistently stay pretty warm all week with highs in the mid 80s through Saturday.

The dew points shouldn’t get too high either, which will make the warmth feel bearable.

We won’t have a chance of rain again until Sunday when some moisture from an approaching cold front moves closer to the Southern Tier.

The front is expected to pass by Monday and bring in cooler weather next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low near 60. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid 80s.

Sunday: A few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High upper 70s.

Monday: Showers likely. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of a few showers. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 70s.