BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy if you are out and about through Thursday, but have the shades close by too. Temperatures stay seasonable through much of the rest of the week too.

After a somewhat unsettled start to the week due to a pool of cool air aloft, a weak upper level low and added moisture in the atmosphere are chances of seeing additional scattered showers and storms continue through Thursday.

Temperatures remain pretty seasonable with highs near 80 today and then turning a little cooler Wednesday into Thursday as highs cool back into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows the next few nights are expected to drop into the 50s to near 60 for the most part.

Drier weather looks to remerge by Friday into at least the start of the weekend which is good news for the Dick’s Open golf tournament that kicks off Friday! We are hoping the weather continues to cooperate into Sunday too but we are watching moisture looming just south of us late in the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Highs come the weekend warm into the 80s across our area with more humidity too.

Today: A shower or two this morning gives way to scattered afternoon and evening showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Comfortable again with an evening shower or two possible, otherwise it should be a mainly quiet overnight as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to pop up mainly during the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: A few scattered showers and a possibly a storm will still be possible, but again there’s a good amount of dry time too with highs likely remaining in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Very warm and more humid with sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: It’s muggy with a chance of a few scattered storms returning. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Warm and muggy with a few scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.