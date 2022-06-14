BINGHAMTON, NY – High pressure building out of Southeastern Canada provided us with the awesome weather Monday and should keep us high and dry for the most part through Wednesday.

A warming trend takes place over the next few days with highs warming well into the 70s to maybe 80 for a few. The sun will shine bright once again Tuesday afternoon. Even though it’s a little warmer, we’re still feeling very comfortable with low relative humidity.

Partly cloudy and looking quiet Tuesday night with lows dropping to between 55 and 60 which is still pretty comfortable.

By Wednesday, summer heat and humidity will be upon us! It looks like some better beach and or pool weather with highs well into the 80s, and a bit more humidity too.

There’s a slight risk for a passing shower/storm or two during the day Wednesday, especially during the afternoon/evening hours. But all in all it appears at least much of Wednesday is going to be dry.

It’s breezy, very mild and turning muggier Wednesday night as a warm front moves into and through the Southern Tier with a few showers and storms possibly developing towards and after midnight too. Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 Wednesday night!

A slow-moving cold front nearing the area later Thursday into Thursday night will increase the chances of some showers and storms. Any storm Thursday/Thursday evening may become strong too. Stay tuned for updates.

Tuesday (Flag Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 70s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Variably cloudy. Lows mid 50s Wind: Light and variable.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers or thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. Hot and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cooler and refreshing. Highs around 70.

Sunday (Father’s Day & Juneteenth): Mostly sunny and refreshing. High low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs upper 60s to around 70.