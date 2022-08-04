BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Take it easy Thursday as we approach feels like temperatures close to 100. Expect scattered thunderstorms as well. The hot, muggy, and unsettled weather pattern likely sticks around through the weekend.

A very hot and muggy airmass moves in over the Northeast Thursday. Heat Advisories are in effect during the day Thursday for parts of the Southern Tier including Binghamton as the heat index could reach 95-100°.

By the mid-afternoon we’ll see thunderstorms develop across the area. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

If the threat of rain holds off long enough, there’s a good chance the record high of 93° set in 2005 may be in jeopardy Thursday afternoon.

The threat of rain and storms linger into Friday. The weekend stays a little unsettled, very warm, and muggy. Expect some afternoon thunderstorms to develop this weekend which may make balloon launches tricky for the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

A more defined cold front slowly passes by Monday, so expect a higher chance of rain and storms to start off next week.

Thursday: Starts dry and sunny. Very hot and humid too. Then afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. Lows around 70.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Few showers linger, then some sun. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.