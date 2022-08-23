BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A weak cold front and upper-level trough are slowly exiting the Northeast today into tonight which will lead to less showers today compared to Monday, especially by days end.

High pressure builds in Tuesday night into Wednesday providing the area with the best day of the week Wednesday. More in the way of sunshine and warmer air is expected midweek with highs warming into the low 80s. Wednesday is a little less humid too.

The last half of the week doesn’t look too bad either with some sun and a spotty shower/storm possible Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly north of our area. There’s a better chance of a few scattered showers/storms Friday thanks to a cold front sliding in and through to end the week.

The cold front responsible for trying to send a few showers/storms into the Southern Tier to end the week stalls and kind of falls apart Friday night into Saturday not too far to the south of us. This may lead to us having to deal with a few widely scattered pop-up showers and storms not so much Saturday, but possibly Sunday.

Highs for the last half of the week into the weekend should remain in the 80s with a bit of humidity but not too bad through at least the start of the weekend.

Today: Muggy, scattered showers and a few storms around once again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Still kind of muggy under some clearing. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and watch out for areas of dense fog developing.

Wednesday: Drying out with some developing sun and just a small chance of a lingering spotty shower. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: A bit warmer with some sun and a chance of a shower/storm mainly north of us. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Comfortably warm with sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Warmer with intervals of sun and a slight chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm or two. Highs are well into the 80s.

Monday: Looks pretty steamy with some hazy sun and a few scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.