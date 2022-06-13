AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13TH: 52°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Waking up to a mostly cloudy and foggy Monday. Fog clears out this afternoon as high pressure slowly builds into the Southern Tier. Cloud cover also decreases throughout the day, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 70’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases as a frontal system stalls near the region. Staying dry otherwise. Lows near the mid 50’s.

Tuesday starts with a slight chance of showers due to the frontal system holding in parts of the region, mainly the Northern Tier. Clouds decrease in the late morning and early afternoon as the frontal system moves out. This leaves plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs reach the low 80’s. Overnight, staying dry and clear with lows near the mid 50’s.

Our next active weather pattern starts Wednesday. A chance of showers is possible throughout the afternoon as a warm front brings widespread cloud cover. Chances of showers increase Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rumbles of thunder are also likely. Highs reach the upper 80’s for both days as the warm front continues moving across the Twin Tiers. Drying out Friday, leading to a dry and cooler weekend. Highs drop to the low 70’s.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS LATE, SLIGHTLY WARMER

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE, MUCH COOLER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52