BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Snow is beginning to fall across Upstate New York, so now is a great time to brush up on how to stay safe in the event of a snow squall.

While driving, snow squalls can severely decrease roadway visibility.

The U.S. National Weather Service has provided the following safety tips:

Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location.

Leave extra time if you must travel, so you can navigate appropriately and not feel rushed.

Reduce your speed and turn on your headlights. In a matter of seconds, your visibility can be zero.

Don’t slam on your breaks. With roads being slick, this could contribute to loss of vehicle control.

You can learn more about snow squalls at weather.gov.