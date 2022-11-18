BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Snow is beginning to fall across Upstate New York, so now is a great time to brush up on how to stay safe in the event of a snow squall.
While driving, snow squalls can severely decrease roadway visibility.
The U.S. National Weather Service has provided the following safety tips:
- Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location.
- Leave extra time if you must travel, so you can navigate appropriately and not feel rushed.
- Reduce your speed and turn on your headlights. In a matter of seconds, your visibility can be zero.
- Don’t slam on your breaks. With roads being slick, this could contribute to loss of vehicle control.
You can learn more about snow squalls at weather.gov.