September 9, 2019 weather forecast

We’re starting off the new school and work week on a high note with lots of sunshine.

It’s still a touch cool, but summer is going to try to make a brief comeback this week.

High pressure over us is going to keep our sky full of sunshine Monday! It’s still below normal, but very comfortable with highs in the upper 60s.

We stay rain-free until later Tuesday.

Don’t be surprised if we have some showers moving in to the Southern Tier by late Tuesday afternoon thanks to a warm front.

That warm front is going to bring some warmer air back… possibly around 80° by Wednesday!

There’s also the threat of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, not as cool. Low near 50.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Some showers late in the day is possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer with a chance of some rain showers and possible thunder. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: A morning shower then sun and clouds return in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the 70s.