September 8 weather forecast, summer-like weather returns

(Tuesday, September 8th, 2020) Summer-like weather with warm, humid air sticks around for a couple of days.

Little to no rain is expected until likely Thursday.

Even then, our chances are not the greatest.

A cold front slowly slides to our north later Tuesday into Tuesday night. This will mean we stay pretty warm Tuesday and turn even warmer and muggier for Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and probably mid 80s anyways with lots of humidity for midweek.

Rain chances will be pretty low through most of the week too.

There could be a spotty shower later Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday but for the most part it is dry.

Our next best chance for showers is from a cold front Thursday.

It will swing through either Thursday or Thursday night. Friday looks breezy, much cooler and less humid under some sun.

There’s another chance of rain next weekend, mainly for Sunday.

Tuesday: Warm, a bit humid with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower or two. High in the low 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear. Low in the lower 60s. Wind: SW 3-6 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Very small chance for an isolated shower/storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Breezy and turning cooler and less humid with a few scattered showers/storms possible. High near 80.

Friday: Much cooler, nice breeze and some sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a few showers possible to round out the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and a storm or two. High near 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High around 70.