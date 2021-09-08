September 8 weather forecast: Cold front will bring rain

(Wednesday, September 8, 2021) A cold front will bring rain and some strong thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Wednesday followed by some cooler air to end the week.

Our next cold front will move across the area Wednesday.

Rain and storms can be expected around noon time and last into the early evening as they move west to east. Some storms could have gusty, damaging winds and downpours, especially for areas east of Binghamton later in the afternoon.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Make sure you stay weather aware and have your cell phones charged.

The air behind this front is cooler, so the temperatures will take a little bit of a hit with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

A few lake effect showers will be possible as well.

Temperatures moderate a bit again into the 70s to near 80 over the weekend as a warm area of high pressure returns to the Northeast.

Saturday looks like the pick day!

Wednesday: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms develop. Some storms could have damaging winds and heavy rain. High near 80. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Some lingering scattered showers. Low mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a few passing showers. High upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High upper 70s.