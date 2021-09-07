September 7 weather forecast: Sunny and comfortable

(Tuesday, September 7, 2021) Enjoy a sunny and comfortably warm day Tuesday.

A cold front will bring rain showers and some thunderstorms back to the Southern Tier Wednesday followed by some cooler air to end the week.

High pressure will keep us dry and sunny Tuesday.

Enjoy the low humidity and highs in the 70s!

The next cold front comes through Wednesday.

Showers and storms can be expected around noon time and last into the early evening as they move west to east.

Some storms could have gusty winds and downpours, especially for areas east of Binghamton later in the afternoon.

The air behind this front is cooler, so the temperatures will take a little bit of a hit with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures moderate a bit again over the weekend as a warm area of high pressure returns to the Northeast.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Some clouds, milder. Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. Some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of a few passing showers. High upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High near 70.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s.