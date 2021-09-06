September 6 weather forecast: Sunny and comfortable

(Monday, September 6, 2021) Besides a few showers and storms earlier Monday it’s a warm and sunny couple of days.

Shower and storm threat returns Wednesday.

A cold front will pass by Monday afternoon.

We could see a few showers from this front, but not much. Later in the afternoon you’ll have plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the Labor Day holiday.

Some fog is likely to form again Tuesday morning.

Once that lifts we can enjoy another comfortably warm late summer day.

The next cold front comes through Wednesday.

Showers and storms can be expected midday.

Some storms could have gusty winds and downpours.

The air behind this front is cooler, so the temperatures will take a little bit of a hit with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon scattered showers. High upper 70s. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear with some fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High upper 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High upper 70s.