September 4 weather forecast

(Friday, September 4th 2020) The Labor Day holiday weekend overall will be a bit on the cool side, breezy at times, and mainly dry.

High pressure will dominate the area beginning Friday through the weekend.

We could be dealing with some lake effect cloud cover since the new air this weekend is on the cooler side.

Temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 70 Friday and Saturday.

We should warm up a little bit more Sunday.

A couple of very weak disturbances Saturday night and Sunday night could bring a few light sprinkles into the Southern Tier.

The odds of that happening are very how because the air over us will be pretty dry.

A relatively warm and somewhat humid airmass makes a run at the northeast Monday.

There may be a few showers on Labor Day, but at this point the chances are pretty low.

The temperatures and the humidity increases as the week goes on.

We don’t have a decent chance at rain again until later in the week.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Low mid 50s. Wind: W 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds. A slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm. High near 80.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.