September 30 weather forecast: Chilly with some sun

(Thursday, September 30, 2021) The cool weather continues through Friday. It stays mainly dry too. The weekend is warmer and eventually turns more unsettled with rain coming back.

The coolest air we’ve felt in 4 months has returned. ‘Tis the season after all!

We’ll wake up to crisp, foggy mornings and enjoy cool but refreshing afternoons Thursday and Friday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s and daytimes highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

By Saturday we’ll start to warm up again.

We have a very good chance at reaching 70 or a little higher. It should stay rain-free as well until later Saturday night.

Sunday we are going to watch our next area of low pressure emerge out of the Ohio Valley and spread rain showers our way.

It’s best to get your outdoor plans in on Saturday because it may be a little tough on Sunday.

A series of back-to-back low pressure systems will keep our weather unsettled with rain showers through the start of next week.

Thursday: Clouds, some breaks of sun. High upper 50s. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 30s to around 40. Wind: Light NW.

Friday: Morning fog. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High around 60. Wind: NW 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers. High upper 60s.

Monday: Chance of scattered showers. High upper 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 60s.