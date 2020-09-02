September 2nd weather forecast; warm with scattered showers

(Wednesday, September 2nd 2020) We’re feeling a bit more summery with scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms, and a little muggy through Thursday.

The upcoming holiday weekend turns cooler and drier.

We have a higher chance of scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cold front moves across the area.

Ahead of the front, our temperatures warm up to near 80.

The humidity rises as well which helps add moisture to the atmosphere and up the chances of rain.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be later in the afternoon and evening when the cold front actually passes by.

Few storms are still possible Thursday as one more weak cold front moves by.

But in general there shouldn’t be too much rain around Thursday.

High pressure will dominate the area beginning Friday through the weekend.

We could deal with some lake effect cloud cover since the new air this weekend is on the cooler side.

We’ll watch for a chance of afternoon showers and storms for Labor Day Monday.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and muggy. High near 80. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy and muggy with scattered rain showers. Low mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. High low 80s.

Friday: A few morning showers, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 80.