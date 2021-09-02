September 2nd weather forecast: Cool and breezy

(Thursday, September 2, 2021) It’s certainly feeling like September with cool, breezy weather the next few days.

We’re feeling like Fall around here

Cooler weather has moved in behind the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and it’s sticking around to close out the week.

Morning sunshine will give way to some puffy cumulus clouds during the day Thursday.

Some lake effect sprinkles are possible because of the cool, stiff northwest breeze.

Temperatures will even struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday the wind shifts more from the south, so this will help get the temperatures back into the 70s while also staying rain-free.

If you have Labor Day weekend plans keep in mind there’s a decent chance of more rain returning Sunday into Labor Day Monday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds developing in the afternoon. Breezy. High upper 60s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Variably cloudy. Cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind: Near calm..

Friday: Sun and clouds. High upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High near 75.

Sunday: A chance of showers. High near 75.

Monday (Labor Day): Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon scattered showers. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High mid 70s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High lower 70s.