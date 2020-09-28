September 28 weather forecast: Last day of warm weather

(Monday, September 28th, 2020) Monday is summer’s last fling with the warm and fairly dry weather before a big pattern flip to cooler and unsettled weather takes place to kick off October.

If you’ve been loving the warmer weather lately, Monday is your last chance for a while (maybe until next year) to enjoy near 80 degree temperatures.

We’re not completely dry, however.

There is a system moving up the coast that is going to keep showers nearby Monday.

There won’t be much rain, but don’t be surprised if you’ll be dodging some rain drops, mostly in the morning.

The afternoon should actually feature plenty of sunshine.

That will help warm the temperatures up to near 80 for what could very well be the last time of the year.

Then, fall returns.

A cold front Tuesday will bring showers and much cooler weather to the area that lasts through the week.

Expect rain showers off and on throughout the day Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Rain could be heavy at times, but because we’ve been so dry lately, flooding should not be an issue.

Our weather stays a little unsettled with low chances of rain showers through the end of the weekend and temperatures generally in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Few rain showers mainly in the morning. Increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy dense fog and a few showers. Low in the mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Rain could be heavy at times. Turning cooler. High near 70 and dropping to the 60s by the afternoon.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 60s.

Thursday: Slight chance of a shower. Otherwise a blend of sun and clouds. High lower 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High upper 50s.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. High upper 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 60.