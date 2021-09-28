September 28 weather forecast: Cold front moves through, giving us the chilliest weather in months

(Tuesday, September 28, 2021) A cold front passes through Tuesday which is bringing rain showers and cooler weather to the Southern Tier.

Gradually clearing will take place which will allow the chilliest air we’ve had in months to move in.

Tuesday is starting off with some showers and even some thunderstorms as a cold front drops to our south.

The second half of the day a chilly dry area of high pressure will build in from the north and push the rain away.

Temperatures from Tuesday through the weekend will feel more like fall.

Expect daytime highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s!

The high pressure will also keep rain away for the most part this week.

We are not expecting another decent chance of showers until possibly later in the weekend.

Tuesday: Showers in the morning, then increasing sun. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s. Wind: Near Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Thursday: Clouds, some sun. High upper 50s.

Friday: Sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.