September 27 weather forecast: Enjoy the last day of warm weather for the week

(Monday, September 27, 2021) Expect showers to pass through Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday will be the last warm-ish day for a while as more fall-like weather returns for the rest of the week.

Monday is starting off a little humid, damp, and rainy.

A warm front is lifting north of the area Monday. This puts the Southern Tier in some warm air one last time for a while.

The second half of the day Monday is cloudy, mild, and mainly rain-free.

But, showers will return Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front drops down over the area.

High pressure behind the cold front will quickly brush the rain and clouds away by Tuesday afternoon.

The cool, dry air will settle in and stick around most of the week.

Temperatures from Tuesday through the weekend will feel more like fall.

Expect daytime highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s!

The high pressure will also keep rain away for the most part this week.

We are not expecting another decent chance of showers until possibly Sunday.

Monday: Morning showers taper. Then cloudy, mild, and a little humid. High around 70. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered rain showers. Low around 50. Wind: SW-W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers in the morning, then increasing sun. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 60.

Friday: Sunny. High around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High low 60s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.