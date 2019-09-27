September 27, 2019 weather forecast

BINGHAMTON N.Y – (Friday September 27th 2019) It looks like the Southern Tier will have a great end to the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the day and light winds. Our high will be close to 70.

High pressure returns for Friday and so too is the sunshine and milder temps! Highs should make it to near 70.

The next cold front will slide in later Saturday into Saturday evening with some more showers and possibly a storm or two.

The second half of the weekend is looking good right now! Highs will be well into the 70s and a bit muggy Saturday, but cool back into the 60s to end the weekend.

It turns out nice on Sunday with more sunshine and more seasonable 60s.

Friday: Lots of sun and nicer again. Highs back up to around 70.

Friday Night: increasing clouds, not as cool. Low 57.

Saturday: A few scattered showers/storm possible, but there should be a good amount of dry time with intervals of sun. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. The pick day of the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: A few scattered showers/storms are possible. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Warmer and muggier with a few scattered showers and storms possible. High in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s

Thursday: Much cooler. Breezy with showers in the morning tapering in the afternoon. High near 60