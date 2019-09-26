September 26, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, September 26th 2019) After a gorgeous Wednesday, the weather will not be as nice today, but still not bad under more clouds and a few showers possible.

The week will end very nice!

Yet, another cold front will swing through Thursday afternoon with a few showers during the late morning through mid-afternoon.

It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the 60s.

High pressure returns for Friday and so too is the sunshine and milder temps!

Highs should make it to near 70.

The next cold front will slide in later Saturday into Saturday evening with some more showers and possibly a storm or two.

The second half of the weekend is looking good right now!

Highs will be well into the 70s and a bit muggy Saturday, but cool back into the 60s to end the weekend.

Thursday: Breezy and cooler with a chance of a few scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool with areas of fog developing. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday: Lots of sun and nicer again. Highs back up to around 70.

Saturday: A few scattered showers/storm possible, but there should be a good amount of dry time with intervals of sun. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. The pick day of the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: A few scattered showers/storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Warmer and muggier with a few scattered showers and storms possible. High in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70.